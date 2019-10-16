World's longest haunted house opens at Expo New Mexico
October 16, 2019 07:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The world's longest walk-through haunted house is now open at Expo New Mexico. The Dragon's House of Horror has held the official Guinness World Record since 2015.
The haunted house will be open until November 2, and features over 64 rooms to explore.
Tickets cost $20. For more information, click here.
