World's longest haunted house opens at Expo New Mexico | KOB 4
Advertisement

World's longest haunted house opens at Expo New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
October 16, 2019 07:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The world's longest walk-through haunted house is now open at Expo New Mexico. The Dragon's House of Horror has held the official Guinness World Record since 2015. 

Advertisement

The haunted house will be open until November 2, and features over 64 rooms to explore. 

Tickets cost $20. For more information, click here.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 16, 2019 07:38 AM
Created: October 16, 2019 07:27 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police find woman who was reported missing by husband
Police find woman who was reported missing by husband
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering his family
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering his family
Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
BCSO sheriff remains defiant on lapel cameras as commissioners pass resolution
BCSO sheriff remains defiant on lapel cameras as commissioners pass resolution
Father claims school was negligent after daughter was mistakenly placed on bus
Father claims school was negligent after daughter was mistakenly placed on bus
Advertisement



BCSO sheriff remains defiant on lapel cameras as commissioners pass resolution
BCSO sheriff remains defiant on lapel cameras as commissioners pass resolution
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering his family
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering his family
Congresswoman Torres Small continues to outraise GOP foes
Congresswoman Torres Small continues to outraise GOP foes
World's longest haunted house opens at Expo New Mexico
World's longest haunted house opens at Expo New Mexico
Albuquerque poised to clear rape kit backlog
Albuquerque poised to clear rape kit backlog