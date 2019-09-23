Worldwide film production company opens ABQ facility | KOB 4
Worldwide film production company opens ABQ facility

Christina Rodriguez
September 23, 2019 12:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A worldwide film production company is expanding to Albuquerque, according to Albuquerque Business First.

The company, Production Resource Group, has worked on various movie productions including "House of Cards." They plan to move into a 6,000-square-foot warehouse space in northeast Albuquerque, located at 5821 Midway Park Blvd. NE.

