WWII veteran's body to return home after 75 years

In November 1943, Trotter and his fellow Marines stormed a small island in the middle of the Pacific during the campaign against Japan in World War II. He was killed on the first day of battle.

Scientists finally identified his remains in 2017.

His only remaining family – Trotter's great niece and her husband from Taos – welcomed him back on American soil.

"We're the last of the family that's left," said Richard Gould. "This is absolutely touching, but appropriate."

Trotter's final ride will be accompanied by fellow veterans who will ride with him to Taos.

He will be laid to rest in the Santa Fe National Cemetery Friday.