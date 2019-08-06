WWII veteran's body to return home after 75 years
Ryan Laughlin
August 06, 2019 05:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An American hero came home after 75 years overseas.
Sgt. George Trotter gave the ultimate sacrifice and on Tuesday his family met him at the Sunport – even though they've never met before.
Trotter was 38 years old, originally from Missouri. His family lives in New Mexico now.
In November 1943, Trotter and his fellow Marines stormed a small island in the middle of the Pacific during the campaign against Japan in World War II. He was killed on the first day of battle.
Scientists finally identified his remains in 2017.
His only remaining family – Trotter's great niece and her husband from Taos – welcomed him back on American soil.
"We're the last of the family that's left," said Richard Gould. "This is absolutely touching, but appropriate."
Trotter's final ride will be accompanied by fellow veterans who will ride with him to Taos.
He will be laid to rest in the Santa Fe National Cemetery Friday.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 06, 2019 05:31 PM
Created: August 06, 2019 04:21 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved