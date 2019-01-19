Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down
Marian Camacho
January 19, 2019 08:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A popular hotel and waterpark in Albuquerque has closed its doors.
Notices have been posted at the doors of the Wyndham at Carlisle and I-40 telling employees that W-2's have been sent out. KOB checked the Wyndham website and saw that reservations are not being taken at the hotel.
There's no word yet as to why the hotel is shut down. Calls to the hotel went unanswered.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: January 19, 2019 08:25 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved