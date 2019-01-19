Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down

Marian Camacho
January 19, 2019 08:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A popular hotel and waterpark in Albuquerque has closed its doors.

Advertisement

Notices have been posted at the doors of the Wyndham at Carlisle and I-40 telling employees that W-2's have been sent out. KOB checked the Wyndham website and saw that reservations are not being taken at the hotel.

There's no word yet as to why the hotel is shut down. Calls to the hotel went unanswered.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 19, 2019 08:25 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down
Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down
Police release new surveillance photos of homicide suspect
Police release new surveillance photos of homicide suspect
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Govt. shutdown puts the brakes on local 'Brew Lab' opening
Govt. shutdown puts the brakes on local 'Brew Lab' opening
New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise
New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise
Advertisement




Govt. shutdown puts the brakes on local 'Brew Lab' opening
Govt. shutdown puts the brakes on local 'Brew Lab' opening
Police release new surveillance photos of homicide suspect
Police release new surveillance photos of homicide suspect
The Latest: Trump offers 'Dreamers' deal for border wall
Donald Trump
New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise
New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise
CrossFit gym focuses on helping kids, teens stay fit
CrossFit gym focuses on helping kids, teens stay fit