Xcel to begin construction on $900M wind farm in New Mexico | KOB 4
Advertisement

Xcel to begin construction on $900M wind farm in New Mexico

Xcel to begin construction on $900M wind farm in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Updated: December 16, 2019 12:27 PM
Created: December 16, 2019 12:21 PM

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) - Xcel Energy is set to begin construction on a $900 million wind farm in eastern New Mexico.

The utility said officials, landowners and other stakeholders will gather around 10 a.m. Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site located near Portales.

Advertisement

The 522-megawatt Sagamore Wind Project will be the largest single wind facility in New Mexico by the time it's completed late next year. 

"This is a historic investment for Roosevelt County, but its benefits reach far beyond," said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. "We'll see a significant economic boost to the New Mexico economy through increased jobs, royalty payments to landowners, and more revenue for county and school budgets." 


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

4-year-old’s death raises questions
4-year-old’s death raises questions
State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
Puppies abandoned near Socorro gas station
Puppies abandoned near Socorro gas station
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
1 dead in overnight crash
1 dead in overnight crash
Advertisement


State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
Xcel to begin construction on $900M wind farm in New Mexico
Xcel to begin construction on $900M wind farm in New Mexico
APD steps up security measures near shopping centers
APD steps up security measures near shopping centers
New Mexico awarded $3.5M to help fight opioid crisis
New Mexico awarded $3.5M to help fight opioid crisis
Study: Albuquerque needs about 500 new homeless shelter beds
Study: Albuquerque needs about 500 new homeless shelter beds