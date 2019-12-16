Xcel to begin construction on $900M wind farm in New Mexico

The 522-megawatt Sagamore Wind Project will be the largest single wind facility in New Mexico by the time it's completed late next year.

"This is a historic investment for Roosevelt County, but its benefits reach far beyond," said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. "We'll see a significant economic boost to the New Mexico economy through increased jobs, royalty payments to landowners, and more revenue for county and school budgets."