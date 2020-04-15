XTO Energy donates $20K to Carlsbad's Packs for Hunger program | KOB 4
Advertisement

XTO Energy donates $20K to Carlsbad's Packs for Hunger program

XTO Energy donates $20K to Carlsbad's Packs for Hunger program

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 15, 2020 12:41 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M. — XTO Energy, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil, has donated $20,000 to Packs for Hunger. The program provides pantry food items for local students and their families. 

Packs for Hunger is now feeding 196 families a week amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They're expecting more and more families will be in need of food as summer approaches. 

Advertisement

Packs for Hunger normally distributes food inside backpacks, but due to the increase of need, they're now distributing food boxes with 20-25 pounds of food such as beans, pasta, nuts and other non-perishable items. 

“This donation provided by XTO will boost our efforts of serving families faster because our program does not require a cumbersome application process for families to prove need,” said Packs for Hunger Program Director Carol Worley. “We are very blessed with caring corporate neighbors like XTO Energy to help us to feed families in our area. At Packs for Hunger, we believe if we can change the life of one child, how many lives will that one child change?”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy
Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy
Albuquerque gun shop plans to defy governor's order and reopen
Albuquerque gun shop plans to defy governor's order and reopen
Health care workers protest outside UNM Hospital, demand better working conditions and PPE
Health care workers protest outside UNM Hospital, demand better working conditions and PPE
Border militia leader sentenced to 21 months in federal prison
Border militia leader sentenced to 21 months in federal prison
Ayudando fugitives arrested in Oklahoma
Ayudando fugitives arrested in Oklahoma
Advertisement


80 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, no new deaths
80 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, no new deaths
Gov. wants people to vote via absentee ballot to prevent spread of COVID-19 during primary election
Gov. wants people to vote via absentee ballot to prevent spread of COVID-19 during primary election
Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy
Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy
Check status of stimulus payment
Check status of stimulus payment
Border militia leader sentenced to 21 months in federal prison
Border militia leader sentenced to 21 months in federal prison