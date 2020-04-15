XTO Energy donates $20K to Carlsbad's Packs for Hunger program

Packs for Hunger normally distributes food inside backpacks, but due to the increase of need, they're now distributing food boxes with 20-25 pounds of food such as beans, pasta, nuts and other non-perishable items.

“This donation provided by XTO will boost our efforts of serving families faster because our program does not require a cumbersome application process for families to prove need,” said Packs for Hunger Program Director Carol Worley. “We are very blessed with caring corporate neighbors like XTO Energy to help us to feed families in our area. At Packs for Hunger, we believe if we can change the life of one child, how many lives will that one child change?”