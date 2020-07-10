Years after tragic crash, Albuquerque family's house catches fire

"It's been hard it's been rough since her accident, we've trying to get help with therapies and making her life better, more decent," said Vanessa's mother, Yesenia.

This week, the family was dealt another blow. Their house caught fire.

"Everything got ruined, it smells really, really bad," Yesenia said. "We can't live there."

Vanessa had to be hospitalized for two days because of the smoke.

However, they're now staying at a hotel, and trying to stay optimistic about what the future holds.

"She graduated this year, she was really, really happy it about it," Yesenia said. "She graduated with credits, and we are so proud of you."

Vanessa wants to go to college to become a veterinarian.

Click here to donate to the family, and help them get back on their feet