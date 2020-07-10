Years after tragic crash, Albuquerque family's house catches fire

Megan Abundis
Updated: July 10, 2020 10:18 PM
Created: July 10, 2020 09:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The hits keep coming for a family that has already been through a lot.
In 2016, Vanessa Mendoza was involved in a horrible crash, hit by a drunk driver who was going more than 100 miles-per-hour.
The bones in her arms, legs, ribs, spine and neck were crushed-- forcing her to give up cheerleading at Albuquerque High.
Vanessa is now a quadriplegic who is dealing with a severe brain injury.
"It's been hard it's been rough since her accident, we've trying to get help with therapies and making her life better, more decent," said Vanessa's mother, Yesenia.
This week, the family was dealt another blow. Their house caught fire.
"Everything got ruined, it smells really, really bad," Yesenia said. "We can't live there."
Vanessa had to be hospitalized for two days because of the smoke.
However, they're now staying at a hotel, and trying to stay optimistic about what the future holds.
"She graduated this year, she was really, really happy it about it," Yesenia said. "She graduated with credits, and we are so proud of you."
Vanessa wants to go to college to become a veterinarian.
Click here to donate to the family, and help them get back on their feet
