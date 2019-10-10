Wind prevents balloons from lifting off for Special Shape Rodeo | KOB 4
Wind prevents balloons from lifting off for Special Shape Rodeo

KOB Web Staff
October 10, 2019 08:07 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloon Fiesta officials canceled the balloon launches Thursday morning. Even Dawn Patrol pilots were not able to lift off due to the wind.

Balloons are still inflating on the field, but the upper elevation winds are not good for the balloons to lift off. The field will remain open for static inflation, where the balloons remain tethered to the ground. 

Competition flying has also been canceled. 

KOB Web Staff


Updated: October 10, 2019 08:07 AM
Created: October 10, 2019 06:56 AM

