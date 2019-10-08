Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Yesway announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Allsup's convenience stories.
Allsup's, which is based in Clovis, has 300 stores across New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma.
The CEO of Yesway said the company will continue to offer food Allsup's is known for.
“We look forward to building on Allsup’s legendary heritage and continuing to offer many of the amazing products and services Allsup’s customers are so passionate about, including – without question – the world-famous Allsup’s Burrito," said Thomas Nicholas Trkla.
The purchase still needs to go through the regulatory approval process.
