Man convicted of murder pleads guilty to two more homicides | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man convicted of murder pleads guilty to two more homicides

Man convicted of murder pleads guilty to two more homicides

Marian Camacho
March 25, 2019 01:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque man who was found guilty of shooting and killing a man in 2017 has pleaded guilty to two other homicides.

Advertisement

Yoan Pena Santiesteban pleaded guilty to the homicide of Sami Al-Abboudy at the Days Inn Motel and the homicide of Julio Chavez-Valdez at a home in northeast Albuquerque.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Santiesteban faces up to 30 years for both second degree murder pleas. 

His sentencing date has been set for May 29. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: March 25, 2019 01:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
3 killed in fiery crash near Lordsburg
3 killed in fiery crash near Lordsburg
Video shows moments after possible street racing crash
Video shows moments after possible street racing crash
Former priest accused of rape released from custody
Former priest accused of rape released from custody
Advertisement




Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Rockies extend partnership with Isotopes
Rockies extend partnership with Isotopes
Sen. Tom Udall will not seek re-election in 2020
Sen. Tom Udall will not seek re-election in 2020
Construction continues at Albuquerque Sunport
Construction continues at Albuquerque Sunport