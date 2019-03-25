Man convicted of murder pleads guilty to two more homicides
Marian Camacho
March 25, 2019 01:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque man who was found guilty of shooting and killing a man in 2017 has pleaded guilty to two other homicides.
Yoan Pena Santiesteban pleaded guilty to the homicide of Sami Al-Abboudy at the Days Inn Motel and the homicide of Julio Chavez-Valdez at a home in northeast Albuquerque.
According to the District Attorney's Office, Santiesteban faces up to 30 years for both second degree murder pleas.
His sentencing date has been set for May 29.
