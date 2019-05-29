Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Marian Camacho
May 29, 2019 12:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque man has been sentenced to life plus 68 years for three separate murders.
The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office says Yoan Santiesteban pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second degree murder for shooting and killing Julio Chavez-Valdez and Samir Al-Abboudy in two separate incidents.
In January of this year, a jury found Santiesteban guilty of the murder of Matthew Severinghaus who was killed in the driveway of his home in 2017.
Santiesteban also faced trial for the murder of Celina Arrelanes but it ended in a mistrial after jurors could not reach a verdict.
He also faces an additional 10 years behind bars for being found in possession of a deadly weapon at the Metropolitan Detention Center. He is expected to be sentenced in that case on Jun. 13.
