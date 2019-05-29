Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders

Marian Camacho
May 29, 2019 12:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque man has been sentenced to life plus 68 years for three separate murders.

Advertisement

The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office says Yoan Santiesteban pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second degree murder for shooting and killing Julio Chavez-Valdez and Samir Al-Abboudy in two separate incidents. 

In January of this year, a jury found Santiesteban guilty of the murder of Matthew Severinghaus who was killed in the driveway of his home in 2017.

Santiesteban also faced trial for the murder of Celina Arrelanes but it ended in a mistrial after jurors could not reach a verdict.

He also faces an additional 10 years behind bars for being found in possession of a deadly weapon at the Metropolitan Detention Center. He is expected to be sentenced in that case on Jun. 13.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 29, 2019 12:11 PM
Created: May 29, 2019 11:47 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man attacked with brick in Nob Hill
Man attacked with brick in Nob Hill
Criminal complaint: Man applies for job at ABQ restaurant, attempts to carjack employees
Criminal complaint: Man applies for job at ABQ restaurant, attempts to carjack employees
Former NM judge killed while riding his bike
Former NM judge killed while riding his bike
Family prays for fast recovery of man allegedly hit by stolen vehicle
Family prays for fast recovery of man allegedly hit by stolen vehicle
APS hiring teachers, nurses
APS hiring teachers, nurses
Advertisement




Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
'Rural areas are paying the price': Sheriff talks on moving officers to Albuquerque
Otero County Sheriff David Black
APS hiring teachers, nurses
APS hiring teachers, nurses
Census head vows 'independent' count amid heated politics
Census head vows 'independent' count amid heated politics
Memorial procession for Navajo lawmaker traverses state
Memorial procession for Navajo lawmaker traverses state