You Asked 4 It: What are the different types of clouds?

Some are beautiful, others look common and some look downright scary, but whatever their form, clouds are an essential part of our planet's weather cycle.

There are many different types but here are some of the main ones:

The highest clouds in the atmosphere are often made of ice crystals, such as: cirrocumulus, cirrus, and cirrostratus. some can look light, feathery and wispy. The threatening-looking cumulonimbus cloud can also grow to be very high.

Mid-level clouds include: altocumulus and altostratus – these can look like a thick cloud blanket but can also appear broken up with a lot of blue sky in between.

The lowest clouds in the atmosphere are stratus, cumulus, and stratocumulus.

One of the most dangerous clouds is the cumulonimbus cloud which can produce: severe thunderstorms, hail, flooding, lightning, high wind and tornadoes. In fact, did you know a that a funnel cloud can only be called a tornado once it touches the ground?

As for how clouds form – that requires moisture already in the air to condense but, only under the right conditions.

KOB 4 went to Dr. Oscar Martinez with the Air Force Research Lab to help make a cloud in an instant.

