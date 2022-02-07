Young author offers advice for teens coping with anxiety

Weinstein said he recently learned these lessons firsthand and now wants to share them with others. He was only 17 when he wrote "Conquering Fear: One Teen's Guide to Overcoming Anxiety," a book written for teens, with several tips on managing and normalizing mental health.

"I would say things like meditation, visualization, deep breathing and – obviously I think any physician, doctor, psychiatrist or psychologist would recommend this – enough sleep, exercise and physical activity are extremely helpful because often we can be irritable and they can arouse your symptoms of anxiety and stress when we don't have those things," Weinstein said.

Weinstein also has tips for taking standardized tests and applying for colleges.

"I think that there's another value and another piece behind it for someone who's actually experienced these things and someone who's actually utilized the coping mechanisms and who's seen things that don't work and who's seen things that do work," he said.

If you have a teen struggling with mental health, it may be worth it to seek professional help.