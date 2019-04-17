Youth BLAST: A place for at-risk teens, young adults to seek help
Steve Soliz
April 17, 2019 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Nearly 100 people have taken advantage of Youth Blast at the Johnny Tapia Community Center in Albuquerque.
Youth BLAST provides help for people between the ages of 16-22.
"We have our donation room over here," Jazmine Grajeda, a founder and organizer of Youth BLAST. "We have hygiene products, brushes, school supplies."
Young adults and teenagers have access to clothes, a kitchen, and computers.
There's also an area for them to take a nap.
In Bernalillo County, 16% of people between 16-24 are not in school or working.
Organizers said those are the people that they want to steer in the right direction.
"When young people feel that connection to community, they are in a place to thrive and then to become leaders," said director of the Community Connections for New Day Youth and Family Services.
Credits
Updated: April 17, 2019 10:17 PM
Created: April 17, 2019 08:49 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved