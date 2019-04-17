Youth BLAST: A place for at-risk teens, young adults to seek help

Young adults and teenagers have access to clothes, a kitchen, and computers.

There's also an area for them to take a nap.

In Bernalillo County, 16% of people between 16-24 are not in school or working.

Organizers said those are the people that they want to steer in the right direction.

"When young people feel that connection to community, they are in a place to thrive and then to become leaders," said director of the Community Connections for New Day Youth and Family Services.

