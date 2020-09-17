Youth volleyball club excited to expand practice sessions | KOB 4
Youth volleyball club excited to expand practice sessions

Tommy Lopez
Updated: September 17, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: September 17, 2020 08:25 PM

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A youth volleyball program got the news Thursday that the governor is allowing youth sports to begin practicing with 10 people.

The Albuquerque Rebels Volleyball Club had been holding camps in small groups of five.

The players wear masks and try to keep their distance from each other.

The owner of the volleyball club said the sport offers much more than just physical activity.

"The most important thing is the kids' mental health," said Patty Ader. "If they have something to look forward to, they can kind of see a light at the end of the tunnel." 

The club is hoping matches can begin in January.


