Youths seek emergency climate declaration in New Mexico

The Associated Press
September 30, 2019 12:42 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Youth activists want the state of New Mexico to declare a climate emergency and do more to end dependence on fossil fuels that contribute to global warming.
    
Organizers of mid-September student demonstrations about climate change planned to present a list of demands Monday to the state's Democratic governor at the New Mexico Statehouse.
    
State government and school districts in New Mexico rely heavily on income from oil and natural gas production.
    
Demands from Youth United for Climate Crisis Action include the creation of a "Just Transition Fund" from oil and gas revenues to pay for the transition to a carbon-neutral economy.
    
Thousands of students thronged the New Mexico state capitol on Sept. 20 amid worldwide demonstrations that urged world leaders to combat climate change more aggressively.

Updated: September 30, 2019 12:42 PM
Created: September 30, 2019 12:18 PM

