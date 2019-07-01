Zagster touts success of e-scooters program despite 17 reported missing
Patrick Hayes
July 01, 2019 06:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new report shows more than a dozen scooters have gone missing from the Albuquerque area.
Per the city’s agreement with the scooter company Zagster, city officials receive a report every month to see how the scooters program is going.
According to the first report, between May 24 and June 24, 17 scooters were reported missing.
"From what I understand, from what I've been told, there are ways for Zagster to find out exactly where those units are located and being able to respond to pick them up,” said the city’s acting planning director
The study shows the average number of scooters deployed out of 650 is 388. It also says each scooter, on average, gets used 1.51 times a day.
According to the report, there have been 156 maintenance ticket requests.
Meanwhile, the average trip length is 32 minutes long.
Williams said he expects the company to increase the total number of scooters to 750.
According to Williams, a portion of the fees charged to riders goes back to the city.
Therefore, riders are having a positive impact on the economy and the city’s bottom line.
"The more scooters on the street and used by riders, the greater the financial benefit is for the city or greater the fee they pay to us."
A spokesperson from Zagster said, “We have seen great success this first month in Albuquerque. We are very pleased with the awareness of the program and usage in the community. We have minimized theft of assets. Given the volume of scooters in the city, the number of lost assets is miniscule.”
