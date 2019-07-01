Zagster touts success of e-scooters program despite 17 reported missing

The study shows the average number of scooters deployed out of 650 is 388. It also says each scooter, on average, gets used 1.51 times a day.

According to the report, there have been 156 maintenance ticket requests.

Meanwhile, the average trip length is 32 minutes long.

Williams said he expects the company to increase the total number of scooters to 750.

According to Williams, a portion of the fees charged to riders goes back to the city.

Therefore, riders are having a positive impact on the economy and the city’s bottom line.

"The more scooters on the street and used by riders, the greater the financial benefit is for the city or greater the fee they pay to us."

A spokesperson from Zagster said, “We have seen great success this first month in Albuquerque. We are very pleased with the awareness of the program and usage in the community. We have minimized theft of assets. Given the volume of scooters in the city, the number of lost assets is miniscule.”



