Zoo officials investigating 'emergency' involving hyena

Nathan O'Neal
Created: December 16, 2019 06:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - For more than a month, Albuquerque city officials have been investigating an “emergency incident” at the Biopark Zoo involving a zookeeper and a hyena.

A spokesperson for the zoo confirmed to KOB 4 that the incident occurred on the morning of Nov. 7 before the zoo was open to the public.

Emergency dispatch calls give insight into the moments immediately following the incident. First responders reported a 40-year-old female with “some type of hand injury” who was bleeding profusely. The calls also indicated the need for medical transport at the time and that “this is a city employee.”

Zoo officials would not answer questions regarding what happened or if there was any sort of breach of protocol that led up to the incident.

A spokesperson declined to grant an interview on the matter because it is an “ongoing investigation.”

However the spokesperson provided a statement to KOB 4, which was previously prepared by the Cultural Services Department:

“The Albuquerque zoo is investigating an emergency involving a hyena. It happened sometime Thursday morning before the zoo opened. The city says the hyena was inside the enclosure the whole time and wasn’t harmed, but there was an emergency response to the incident.”

The city employee has since returned to work.


