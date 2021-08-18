Zozobra, Balloon Fiesta organizers are reviewing COVID-19 protocols

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine must show proof of being fully vaccinated to enter the grounds of the New Mexico State Fair.
During the governor's briefing with state officials Tuesday, she encouraged other event organizers and venues to follow suit.
The event committee chair with the Kiwanis Club in Santa Fe said the board is currently reviewing COVID-19 measures for Zozobra.
There are even more questions surrounding the state's largest event – the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Spokesperson Tom Garrity said they are planning ahead and implementing many other measures in preparation of Oct. 2.
"Increasing the number of handwashing stations, included already a number of COVID-safe requirements for our vendors, consessionaire," Garrity said. "For our volunteers we're providing 1,000 PPE bags. For them it's going to include some masks, hand sanitizer and other items."
Garrity also said they're planning on spreading out the much-loved special shapes balloons.
Balloon Fiesta officials will be reviewing the public health order to see if any other changes need to be implemented.
Meanwhile, Zozobra organizers are expected to make an announcement Thursday.
