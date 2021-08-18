Zozobra, Balloon Fiesta organizers are reviewing COVID-19 protocols

"Increasing the number of handwashing stations, included already a number of COVID-safe requirements for our vendors, consessionaire," Garrity said. "For our volunteers we're providing 1,000 PPE bags. For them it's going to include some masks, hand sanitizer and other items."

Garrity also said they're planning on spreading out the much-loved special shapes balloons.

Balloon Fiesta officials will be reviewing the public health order to see if any other changes need to be implemented.

Meanwhile, Zozobra organizers are expected to make an announcement Thursday.