Zozobra goes up in flames in Santa Fe

Chase Golightly
Updated: September 03, 2021 10:24 PM
Created: September 03, 2021 09:07 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexicans were able to come together Friday night for the first time in two years to watch Old Man Gloom meet his demise.
Thousands gathered at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe. This year, Zozobra wore a bright red jacket to fit in with the event's '80s theme – just like Michael Jackson in the "Thriller" music video.
Zozobra attendees had to either show their vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours. The maximum capacity was set at 10,000.
In a non-pandemic year, Fort Marcy Park is used to seeing up to 60,000 people cheering as Zozobra goes up in flames.
