1-on-1 with UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales: Part 1

“I gave them all a task when they got out here-- to have guys ready that would help us create a championship team and they did a great job from the time they got here on campus and got to work the reception has been awesome,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales’ staff has been traveling the country, documenting their work on social media.

“We've got a lot of positives going on,” Gonzales said. “We're just getting our brand out there and that's a huge platform. That's where the kids are at.”

Gonzales said he will go into the season taking the lessons he’s learned from others including Coach Herm Edwards.

“It's about the people,” Gonzales said. “It's about who's your son going to be around, what environment is your son going to be around and so we get those kids here on campus with their families, we show them the family atmosphere. It's going to be where their kids are going to be every day it's a big commitment it's a life-changing decision for those guys, so we want their parents to feel that were an extension of them. If their kids stumble, we're gonna catch them. They'll never fall and I think that's our job.”

