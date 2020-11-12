2 UNM basketball players test positive for COVID-19

Lee Faria
Updated: November 12, 2020 06:42 PM
Created: November 12, 2020 02:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico announced Thursday two basketball players tested positive for COVID-19.
The university said all other players on the men's team, which has been quarantined, have since tested negative. Contact tracing is being conducted, according to UNM officials.
The Lobos had practiced twice in Moriarty. However, Torrance County has since reported too many COVID-19 cases, putting an end to practice sessions in the county.
UNM said the two players with COVID-19 are doing well, and have no symptoms.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company