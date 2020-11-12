2 UNM basketball players test positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

2 UNM basketball players test positive for COVID-19

2 UNM basketball players test positive for COVID-19

Lee Faria
Updated: November 12, 2020 06:42 PM
Created: November 12, 2020 02:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico announced Thursday two basketball players tested positive for COVID-19.

The university said all other players on the men's team, which has been quarantined, have since tested negative. Contact tracing is being conducted, according to UNM officials.

Advertisement

The Lobos had practiced twice in Moriarty. However, Torrance County has since reported too many COVID-19 cases, putting an end to practice sessions in the county.

UNM said the two players with COVID-19 are doing well, and have no symptoms. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Friday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Friday
New Mexican undergoes double lung transplant after battle with COVID-19
undefined
APD, AFR experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections
APD, AFR experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections
DA: Luis Talamantes will be charged with murder of Jacqueline Vigil
Luis Talamantes
Advertisement


APD, AFR experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections
APD, AFR experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections
New Mexican undergoes double lung transplant after battle with COVID-19
undefined
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
Conduct of APD officers under investigation after man was wrongly implicated in Jacqueline Vigil's murder
Conduct of APD officers under investigation after man was wrongly implicated in Jacqueline Vigil's murder
DA: Luis Talamantes will be charged with murder of Jacqueline Vigil
Luis Talamantes