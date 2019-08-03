Aggies to open with WSU
Lee Faria
August 03, 2019 08:26 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Aggies opened fall camp Friday. Just like the Lobos, the Aggies went 3-9 last season.
They went through 3 different quarterbacks.
The Aggies are still listed as an independent and will play Alabama, Fresno State and San Diego State. Their opener will be against Washington State.
Getting back to a bowl game will be a tough deal.
"It's a tough schedule from top to bottom and we're really excited about playing it," said coach Doug Martin.
