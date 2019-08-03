Aggies to open with WSU | KOB 4
Aggies to open with WSU

Lee Faria
August 03, 2019 08:26 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Aggies opened fall camp Friday. Just like the Lobos, the Aggies went 3-9 last season.

They went through 3 different quarterbacks. 

The Aggies are still listed as an independent and will play Alabama, Fresno State and San Diego State. Their opener will be against Washington State.

Getting back to a bowl game will be a tough deal.

"It's a tough schedule from top to bottom and we're really excited about playing it," said coach Doug Martin. 

Lee Faria


Updated: August 03, 2019 08:26 PM
Created: August 03, 2019 08:16 PM

