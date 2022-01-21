Albuquerque Isotopes' annual job fair goes online | KOB 4

Albuquerque Isotopes' annual job fair goes online

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 21, 2022 11:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Isotopes announced Jan. 20 their annual job fair has gone online.

The Isotopes and Spectra Hospitality, their food services provider, are currently accepting applications for dozens of jobs available for the upcoming season.

Available positions consist of seasonal, game day opportunities for the 72 home games, soccer matches and other events at the park. The game day positions are expected to run mid-March through mid-October but may vary depending on the position.

Spectra has bartender, cook, catering supervisor and cashier openings, while the Isotopes have security, video board operator, access controller and music operator openings, among other positions. 

The application process is exclusively online. Specific instructions can be found on the Isotopes' website.


