Albuquerque mayor announces watch party for NM United game
KOB Web Staff
June 25, 2019 08:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller announced the city will host a watch party for New Mexico United fans on July 10.
The game will be shown live at Civic Plaza in downtown Albuquerque.
New Mexico United will play Minnesota United in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. However, the watch party runs from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
@NewMexicoUTD have captured the spirit of #ABQ and we are excited to cheer them on as they make a run in the @opencup.— Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) June 26, 2019
The next match is July 10th, we're partnering for a watch party on Civic Plaza. #OneAlbuquerque #SomosUnidos @TheCurseNM, @abqworkshttps://t.co/uA6PKrARMC
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 25, 2019 08:31 PM
Created: June 25, 2019 08:28 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved