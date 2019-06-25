Albuquerque mayor announces watch party for NM United game | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque mayor announces watch party for NM United game

Albuquerque mayor announces watch party for NM United game

KOB Web Staff
June 25, 2019 08:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller announced the city will host a watch party for New Mexico United fans on July 10.

Advertisement

The game will be shown live at Civic Plaza in downtown Albuquerque. 

New Mexico United will play Minnesota United in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. However, the watch party runs from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: June 25, 2019 08:31 PM
Created: June 25, 2019 08:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment
Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment
Attempted break-in thwarted by Ring siren
Attempted break-in thwarted by Ring siren
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
NM job growth outpaces national rate
NM job growth outpaces national rate
Advertisement




Mother of slain teen calls for tougher sentencing guidelines
Mother of slain teen calls for tougher sentencing guidelines
Albuquerque mayor announces watch party for NM United game
Albuquerque mayor announces watch party for NM United game
Despite improvement, new report names Albuquerque as top hot spot for auto thefts
Despite improvement, new report names Albuquerque as top hot spot for auto thefts
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Oil production helps provide New Mexico revenue boost
Oil production helps provide New Mexico revenue boost