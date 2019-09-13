Albuquerque MMA fighters using CBD to combat pain

“I’m not sold on it myself but I think the promising signs are there,” he said.

Recently, UFC announced plans to partner with Aurora Cannabis to study the effects of CBD on elite athletes.

UFC fighter Devin Clark said he uses Crystal Creek CBD cream to help him sleep and relieve pain.

“In a combat sport like this, you get banged up every day," he said. "Bruises – stuff like that. So being able to use it definitely helps."

Clark said people need to do their research because CBD is illegal in some states.

“Fighting for the UFC, we get drug tested quite a bit and there’s a lot of stuff we have to watch out for,” he said.

Jackson told KOB 4 he thinks there’s a need for CBD in the UFC, and specifically for his fighters in Albuquerque.

“We need medicine that makes sense,” said Jackson. “We need things that are safe and legal for our fighters so having access to all those things is super, super important."

