Attendance for Lobo football game reaches 27,000
Patrick Hayes
September 21, 2019 10:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— More than 20,000 fans filled Dreamstyle Arena to watch the Lobos play the NMSU Aggies. The Lobos came out on top winning 55-52.
Game attendance for Lobo games has been going down over the years, but UNM officials said 27,000 people filled the stands Saturday.
Under NCAA rules, the Lobos have to average 15,000 fans for every home game to keep their postseason dreams alive.
In 2018, the Lobos averaged 16,500 fans a game—a dramatic increase compared to 2017.
Fans admit that the Lobos have struggled lately, but they want to see the team do better on and off the field.
"Hopefully yeah. I mean my freshman year we won a bowl game so that was fun but the last two years have been trash so hopefully we can win another one. Get something going here you know," said UNM fan Ryan Brennan.
Game attendee Gregory Mallory said he will support the teams regardless.
"Back in the past, Lobo fans were here but in recent years it's a little bit on the relaxed side,” Mallory said. “But I'm here supporting my teams. We're good to go."
The Lobos will have their next home game Friday, Oct. 11 against Colorado State.
