Attendance for Lobo football game reaches 27,000

In 2018, the Lobos averaged 16,500 fans a game—a dramatic increase compared to 2017.

Fans admit that the Lobos have struggled lately, but they want to see the team do better on and off the field.

"Hopefully yeah. I mean my freshman year we won a bowl game so that was fun but the last two years have been trash so hopefully we can win another one. Get something going here you know," said UNM fan Ryan Brennan.

Game attendee Gregory Mallory said he will support the teams regardless.

"Back in the past, Lobo fans were here but in recent years it's a little bit on the relaxed side,” Mallory said. “But I'm here supporting my teams. We're good to go."

The Lobos will have their next home game Friday, Oct. 11 against Colorado State.