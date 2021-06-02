Austin Yearwood red card overturned following weekend match against Loudoun United

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 02, 2021 02:28 PM
Created: June 02, 2021 02:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An independent review panel overturned a red card that was given to New Mexico United's Austin Yearwood during a weekend home match against Loudoun United FC.
The red card was initially issued for denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity.
United filed an appeal of the red card following the match.
Yearwood will no longer be barred from participating in United's next match against the Real Monarchs.
United head coach Troy Lesesne, who also received a red card during the match, remains suspended.
