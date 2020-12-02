Basketball community mourns the death of former Lobo star Kelvin Scarborough

“And it was really the hood, and he never forgot that that's where he came from, and it was always such a big deal for him to try to never go back there — and to pull others out,” Smith said.

Kelvin started the New Mexico All-Stars, a basketball league for at-risk kids around the state.

“He loved helping all kids, but especially the underprivileged because he knew what that was like,” Smith said,

Amanda Jones, a former student at Menaul School, knew first hand the kind of motivation Coach K gave students.

“We all were there for a different reason,” she said. “Any kid who I've seen him interact with, he treated him like gold. Whether it was at Menaul, they could have been like the nerdiest, funniest, kid, and he would have been like, Let’s go shoot a hoop — lets play ball.’”