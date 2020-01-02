Basketball player files lawsuit against UNM, hopes to return to team | KOB 4
Basketball player files lawsuit against UNM, hopes to return to team

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 02, 2020 10:24 PM
Created: January 02, 2020 07:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- University of New Mexico basketball player J.J. Caldwell filed a lawsuit against the school, requesting to be put back on the team.

Caldwell's attorneys claim their client's 14th Amendment rights are being violated against because his suspension is based off "unsubstantiated allegations."

The school has not revealed details about the alleged incident that led to Caldwell's suspension.

According to the lawsuit, Caldwell is banned from campus and was evicted from his residence at Lobo Village. Caldwell claims he could lose his scholarship if he is not allowed to register for classes for the upcoming semester.

Caldwell has missed three games because of the suspension. His attorneys are seeking an immediate injunction so Caldwell can return school and the team.

A spokesperson for the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office confirmed the Albuquerque Police Department report that cites the allegations against Caldwell is under review.


