Bob Davie, UNM to part ways after season

Updated: November 25, 2019 06:09 PM
Created: November 25, 2019 05:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM football coach Bob Davie will not return for another season.
UNM Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez said he and Davie agreed that it's time for the football program to go in a new direction.
“In stepping aside, I’m proud of what we accomplished at UNM, but we are all disappointed that we have not been able to sustain the success that we achieved and all desire” said Davie. “My family and I will be forever grateful to UNM for giving me the opportunity to coach again.”
Davie has coached UNM since 2012. He has a combined record of 35-63 with a victory in the New Mexico Bowl.
The Lobos are 2-9 this season. The Lobos will play Utah State Saturday.
Davie reportedly has a buyout clause in his contract in the amount of $900,000.
