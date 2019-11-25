Bob Davie, UNM to part ways after season | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bob Davie, UNM to part ways after season

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 25, 2019 06:09 PM
Created: November 25, 2019 05:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM football coach Bob Davie will not return for another season.

UNM Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez said he and Davie agreed that it's time for the football program to go in a new direction.

Advertisement

“In stepping aside, I’m proud of what we accomplished at UNM, but we are all disappointed that we have not been able to sustain the success that we achieved and all desire” said Davie. “My family and I will be forever grateful to UNM for giving me the opportunity to coach again.”

Davie has coached UNM since 2012. He has a combined record of 35-63 with a victory in the New Mexico Bowl. 

The Lobos are 2-9 this season. The Lobos will play Utah State Saturday. 

Davie reportedly has a buyout clause in his contract in the amount of $900,000. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner
Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner
Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Man accused of murdering wife and children appears in court
Man accused of murdering wife and children appears in court
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
911 calls paint terrifying picture of night Sandia High School student was killed
911 calls paint terrifying picture of night Sandia High School student was killed
Advertisement


Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead
Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
Residents frustrated with construction near 12th and Menaul
Residents frustrated with construction near 12th and Menaul
Bob Davie, UNM to part ways after season
Bob Davie, UNM to part ways after season