Bob Davie, UNM to part ways after season

“In stepping aside, I’m proud of what we accomplished at UNM, but we are all disappointed that we have not been able to sustain the success that we achieved and all desire” said Davie. “My family and I will be forever grateful to UNM for giving me the opportunity to coach again.”

Davie has coached UNM since 2012. He has a combined record of 35-63 with a victory in the New Mexico Bowl.