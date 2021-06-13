Bobby Unser Jr. passes away | KOB 4
Bobby Unser Jr. passes away

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 13, 2021 10:58 PM
Created: June 13, 2021 10:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bobby Unser Jr., son of the legendary Indy car driver Bobby Unser Sr., has passed away. 

His death comes less than two months after his father's, who died at age 87 back in early May.

Bobby Jr. participated in racing during his early years, but later went on to pursue other passions like music, horse breeding, and stunt car driving.

Some of Unser's stunt car work includes the popular 90s series Walker, Texas Ranger, along with various commercials.

Unser's niece, Cody Unser, told KOB 4 that her uncle had the biggest heart and had great talent on the drums.

Unser's father Bobby Sr., brother Robby, uncle Al, and cousin Al Jr. are all Indianapolis 500 champions.


