Cancellation of fall sports likely to impact UNM's budget

"For us to be able to fully successful this calendar year, we're going to have to have some version of basketball, some version of football, and we're going to have to, hopefully, be able to have some wonderful donors that continue to support us beyond just the ticket purchase and everything else," Nuñez added.

The Lobo football team was supposed to get a little over $1 million for playing USC this season, but that game will not longer take place.

Meanwhile, money from guaranteed games in the future will go to paying for former football coach Bob Davie's $825,000 buyout.

Nunez said he thinks there's a chance college football will take place in the spring, which would help the budget.