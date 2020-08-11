Cancellation of fall sports likely to impact UNM's budget | KOB 4
Cancellation of fall sports likely to impact UNM's budget

Patrick Hayes
Updated: August 11, 2020 07:00 PM
Created: August 11, 2020 05:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The cancellation of fall sports at UNM could lead to budget challenges.

"We're still going to have certain expenditures that are going to be on the books, regardless-- scholarships and so on and so on," UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nuñez said. "From my perspective, will we save money? It's not about saving money. It's about hopefully being able to come to a balanced budget at the end of this year and the way for us to do that is -- because we are driven on self-generated revenue -- that's ticket sales, parking, concessions."

According to UNM's financial records, the football team raised more than $2 million in 2019, but spent $9.8 million. 

However, the department did receive $33 million from other sources including institutional support, royalties, student fees and conference distributions.

"For us to be able to fully successful this calendar year, we're going to have to have some version of basketball, some version of football, and we're going to have to, hopefully, be able to have some wonderful donors that continue to support us beyond just the ticket purchase and everything else," Nuñez added. 

The Lobo football team was supposed to get a little over $1 million for playing USC this season, but that game will not longer take place.

Meanwhile, money from guaranteed games in the future will go to paying for former football coach Bob Davie's $825,000 buyout.

Nunez said he thinks there's a chance college football will take place in the spring, which would help the budget.


