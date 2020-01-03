Carlton Bragg to rejoin Lobos following three-game suspension | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 03, 2020 03:21 PM
Created: January 03, 2020 03:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico announced Friday that Carlton Bragg will return to the men's basketball team, effective immediately.

Bragg served a three-game suspension for unknown reasons. The university said in a statement that the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act prohibits the school from commenting on the incident or the results of a review. 

The Lobos won two out of the three games Bragg missed.

While Bragg returns to the team, J.J. Caldwell remains suspended for a separate incident. He filed a lawsuit against the university on Thursday in hopes of being reinstated. 


