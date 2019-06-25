Charter flight for New Mexico United game sells out in minutes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A charter flight to Minnesota for New Mexico United fans sold out in minutes.
Tickets went on sale at noon Tuesday and the team tweeted out that the flight was sold out around 1 p.m.
Fans paid $249 for round-trip airfare, transportation to the match, a ticket to the game, a swag bag and a limited-edition t-shirt. The package is valued at $900.
New Mexico United will take on Minnesota United in the U.S. Open Cup on July 10.
The team is still hosting a video contest for an all-inclusive trip for two. Click here to enter.
