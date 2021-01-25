City of Albuquerque requests $40 million from state to fund NM United stadium

If the $40 million in allocated funding is approved at the legislative session, a matching $40 million would go to vote on a bond in November to be paired with millions more in private investment.

The public has shown a strong interest in the project so far. According to survey from Research & Polling, Inc., over 60% of respondents said they loved the idea of a new stadium.

“When people see that it's not just a publicly funded project, it's a private public initiative—there's a lot of support that's going into it. It's really being designed for the entire city, entire state. I think that they would get behind it,” Trevisani said.

“The communities that have been devastated by the pandemic. These are the communities that want this more than ever, so really now is the time to leave in lean in and not turn on her back on who really needs it the most,” he added.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller sent the following statement about the project:

“We’re glad the proposed stadium has such strong support here in Albuquerque. That support is why the city commissioned a feasibility study for the stadium, and made it a legislative priority, and we’ll continue to work closely with the state to keep the project moving.”

“We have to build a bridge to hope. Yes, we need to take care of the issues we have today, but we need longer-term projects that don’t build a bridge of destitution, but build a bridge of hope. I think the state and the city have done a great job of providing relief and focusing on recovery, and now we're at the stage that we are hopefully on the backside of this pandemic that we can focus on the resiliency of New Mexicans,” Trevisani added.

“This is something that was a dream of his to bring this to the community and I think that were another step closer and year three,” said United head coach Troy Lesesne.

United forward and Albuquerque-native Devon Sandoval thinks the stadium could be a game changer if it’s built Downtown.

“Growing up, honestly I stayed away from it. I didn't go Downtown too much. I would go to concerts in high school and that's kind of when I started going Downtown, but there wasn't much for a kid. So that goes back to the importance of a stadium— revitalizing the area, and it would be not just for soccer. It would be for the whole community,” Sandoval said.

If the $40 million in public funding is approved by both the legislature and voters, United could start breaking ground in 2022.