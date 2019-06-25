Coach Fishbein looks to future as UNM soccer program officially ends

“This thing has been pretty crazy, you know. You can't really escape it and it's been consuming and a bit paralyzing at times,” Fishbein said.

Serving at UNM for the last 18 years have been an incredible honor for Fishbein.

“While I feel there should be a men's soccer program here, it doesn't take away from my love for the university,” he said.

Fishbein plans to stay in New Mexico despite not having a job lined up.

He said he will take some time off and help build up the state.

“I just want us to move forward, as a university, as an athletic department, as a city and as a state,” he said.

Fishbein noted that he will always be a coach, and there are lessons to be learned from the experience of losing the program.

“I think a lot of it is— don't take anything for granted, be accountable, you know,” Fishbein said. “We're not owed anything. It's a competitive world out there, and you have to do your best every day and you got to make others around you better."