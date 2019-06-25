Coach Fishbein looks to future as UNM soccer program officially ends
Ryan Laughlin
June 25, 2019 07:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The official end to four UNM sports programs is approaching.
On July 1, the men and women's ski teams, women's beach volleyball and men's soccer will be scrapped.
After months of battling to get the programs re-instated, Jeremy Fishbein, UNM men’s soccer coach, said it’s time to move on.
“This thing has been pretty crazy, you know. You can't really escape it and it's been consuming and a bit paralyzing at times,” Fishbein said.
Serving at UNM for the last 18 years have been an incredible honor for Fishbein.
“While I feel there should be a men's soccer program here, it doesn't take away from my love for the university,” he said.
Fishbein plans to stay in New Mexico despite not having a job lined up.
He said he will take some time off and help build up the state.
“I just want us to move forward, as a university, as an athletic department, as a city and as a state,” he said.
Fishbein noted that he will always be a coach, and there are lessons to be learned from the experience of losing the program.
“I think a lot of it is— don't take anything for granted, be accountable, you know,” Fishbein said. “We're not owed anything. It's a competitive world out there, and you have to do your best every day and you got to make others around you better."
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Created: June 25, 2019 07:06 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved