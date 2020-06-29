Colorado Rockies to use Isotopes Park as training site | KOB 4
Colorado Rockies to use Isotopes Park as training site

Brandon Ortega
Updated: June 30, 2020 11:30 AM
Created: June 29, 2020 06:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Colorado Rockies will make a return to the Land of Enchantment after officials confirmed the team will use Isotopes Park as a satellite training site.

The Rockies were last in Albuquerque in March 2019 for an exhibition with the Isotopes.

Coors Field will be the team’s primary training site along with a secondary training site at Metro State.

Isotopes Park will be available for use for the rest of the remaining player pool on the 60-man roster.

Isotopes General Manager John Traub said the Rockies expect players to start arriving in Albuquerque by mid-July.

The MLB regular season wraps up at the end of September.                 


