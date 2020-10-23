COVID-19 forces United to postpone 'Season Celebration' event

“The health and safety of our New Mexico United family is - and always will be - our number one priority,” said New Mexico United President/CEO Peter Trevisani. “While we were excited to celebrate the season in a socially-distant way, after speaking with state health officials and reviewing the data, we have decided that postponement is in the best interest of the family that we hold dear. This event will happen when it is safe for us all to be together again.”

The organization says the event will be rescheduled for a later date.