COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at New Mexico United home games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new collaboration between the New Mexico Department of Health, Western Sky Community Care and New Mexico United will allow for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines at every home game this season.
Vaccinations will be available for up to 150 ticketholders at this Saturday's season opener at Isotopes Park. Western Sky Community Care will be administering Pfizer vaccines.
Ticketholders who choose to get vaccinated will also get a voucher for a free ticket for a future United match.
State health officials said ticketholders can also preregister for their vaccination ahead of time on the state's vaccine website, but no appointment is necessary.
“Sixty percent fully vaccinated will help us put this virus in its place - and reopen our state,” New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. “But it’s not going to be possible without a lot of focused and dedicated people teaming up by getting vaccinated.”
