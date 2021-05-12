COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at New Mexico United home games | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at New Mexico United home games

COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at New Mexico United home games

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 12, 2021 12:20 PM
Created: May 12, 2021 12:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new collaboration between the New Mexico Department of Health, Western Sky Community Care and New Mexico United will allow for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines at every home game this season.

Vaccinations will be available for up to 150 ticketholders at this Saturday's season opener at Isotopes Park. Western Sky Community Care will be administering Pfizer vaccines.

Ticketholders who choose to get vaccinated will also get a voucher for a free ticket for a future United match.

State health officials said ticketholders can also preregister for their vaccination ahead of time on the state's vaccine website, but no appointment is necessary.

“Sixty percent fully vaccinated will help us put this virus in its place - and reopen our state,” New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. “But it’s not going to be possible without a lot of focused and dedicated people teaming up by getting vaccinated.”


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police investigate homicide in northwest Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide in northwest Albuquerque
CYFD faces wrongful death lawsuit following 4-year-old boy's death
CYFD faces wrongful death lawsuit following 4-year-old boy's death
FBI raids Lordsburg Police Department
FBI raids Lordsburg Police Department
Farmington police: Officers shot, wound man who pointed gun
Farmington police: Officers shot, wound man who pointed gun
Body of missing guardsman found in Rio Grande Gorge
Body of missing guardsman found in Rio Grande Gorge