DA will not pursue battery case against MMA star Jon Jones | KOB 4
DA will not pursue battery case against MMA star Jon Jones

KOB Web Staff
October 15, 2019 03:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office will not pursue a battery charge against UFC champion Jon Jones.

An employee of TD's Eubank Showclub accused Jones of slapping her in her private area before sitting her down on his lap and kissing her on the neck.

A spokesperson with the DA's office said witnesses failed to corroborate the accusations, and the accuser did not wish to cooperate. 

However, Jones agreed to enter a no contest to one count of petty misdemeanor of disorderly conduct, according to the DA's office.

