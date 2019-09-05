Davie meets with Lobo football team following medical episode
Ryan Laughlin
September 05, 2019 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Head Football Coach Bob Davie visited the team on Thursday.
He was rushed to the hospital for an undisclosed medical emergency after Saturday’s game.
UNM shared a video of Davie during the morning team meeting.
Students on campus were happy to see Davie back with the team.
“Everybody seems pretty excited,” a student said. “And that's great that he's doing better."
This week, the Lobos are preparing to play Davie's former team, Notre Dame.
Davie said in a statement that he will not travel to South Bend for the Sept. 14 game.
That decision comes after getting advice from his doctors and his wife. Davie also expects to make a full recovery with no limitations.
Coach Davie said an assistant coach will serve as head coach against Notre Dame.
Welcome back Coach Davie! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/7azhP1SNso— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 5, 2019
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 05, 2019 05:19 PM
Created: September 05, 2019 04:21 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved