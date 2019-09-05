Davie meets with Lobo football team following medical episode

Students on campus were happy to see Davie back with the team.

“Everybody seems pretty excited,” a student said. “And that's great that he's doing better."

This week, the Lobos are preparing to play Davie's former team, Notre Dame.

Davie said in a statement that he will not travel to South Bend for the Sept. 14 game.

That decision comes after getting advice from his doctors and his wife. Davie also expects to make a full recovery with no limitations.

Coach Davie said an assistant coach will serve as head coach against Notre Dame.