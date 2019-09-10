Davie thanks Lobo staff, health professionals for saving his life
Lee Faria
September 10, 2019 06:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bob Davie spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since his medical emergency.
Davie was rushed to the hospital after the Lobos beat Sam Houston State in their season opener.
Davie wouldn't disclose what the medial emergency was but he thanked the Lobo training staff, the doctors and nurses at UNM Hospital for saving his life.
He said he will not return to the sidelines until he is 100% healthy.
"I'd like to thank our players," Davie said. "I feel bad, I could almost throw the word embarrassed out a little bit that they had to see that but I appreciate them and their families the way they've reached out."
Davie will miss Saturday’s game at Notre Dame, where he once coached.
Saga Tuitele will serve as the acting head coach.
He is in his fourth season with Bob Davie and the Lobos.
"We have a great coaching staff," he said. "We have great support. We're very organized."
