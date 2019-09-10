Davie thanks Lobo staff, health professionals for saving his life

He said he will not return to the sidelines until he is 100% healthy.

"I'd like to thank our players," Davie said. "I feel bad, I could almost throw the word embarrassed out a little bit that they had to see that but I appreciate them and their families the way they've reached out."

Davie will miss Saturday’s game at Notre Dame, where he once coached.

Saga Tuitele will serve as the acting head coach.

He is in his fourth season with Bob Davie and the Lobos.

"We have a great coaching staff," he said. "We have great support. We're very organized."