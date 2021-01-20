Dodgers Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton dies at 75

MacAleese signed with the Dodgers as a young man, but was ultimately drafted to fight in the Vietnam War. Still, his friendship with Sutton was lifelong.

“I was also at the Associated Press, so I ended up covering the same guys that I used to play with which was fun because they knew that they couldn't con me when they were doing an interview,” he said.

Sutton later went on to become a Dodgers legend and Hall of Fame pitcher. However, before getting to the big leagues he got his start in New Mexico playing for the Albuquerque Dukes minor league team at Tingley Field. That’s where MacAleese said he best remembered Sutton.

“Many of them change, but that's the remarkable thing about Don Sutton is that he didn't change. He was still the exact same person, I think, during the height of his career as he was a young man coming out of Clio, Alabama,” he said.

After struggling for many years, Sutton lost his battle with cancer this week.

“Those people that did know him realize what an incredible human being we've lost,” MacAleese said.

This is the second legendary Dodger with Albuquerque ties to die this month. Tommy Lasorda also got his start in Albuquerque as the manager for the Duke in 1972.

“I would think that God right now is probably a Dodger's fan,” MacAleese added.