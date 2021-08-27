Durango cyclist wins Short Track Cross Country World Championship

Jonathan Fjeld
DURANGO, COLO. – U.S. mountain biker and Tokyo 2020 Olympian Christopher Blevins won the inaugural Short Track Cross Country World Championship in Italy.
Blevins won the championship Thursday morning. He is the first American man to win an Elite title at the Cross-Country Mountain Bike World Championships since John Tomac won the Elite Men's XCO race in 1991.
During the Tokyo Olympics, Blevins competed in men's cross country mountain biking.
