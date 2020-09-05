El Paso snaps New Mexico United's 4 game win streak

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —New Mexico United took on the El Paso Locomotives during another Saturday matchup.
United took the early lead on the break after David Estrada scored.
El Paso tied the match with a goal at minute 25.
Just before the end of the first half, Devon Sandoval gave the lead back to United.
Ultimately, the Locomotives pulled ahead with two more goals, snapping United's 4 game winning streak, 3-2.
United will take on Salt Lake City next Saturday, Sept. 12.
