Fans happy to be back at Isotopes ballpark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It was a party Thursday night at The Lab.
The Albuquerque Isotopes played their first home game in more than a year.
Fans were excited back out at the ballpark.
"Oh wonderful, everybody came and hugged me and it was so wonderful to have our families back here," a fan said.
The crowd wasn't as big as in years past due to COVID restrictions, but they were still loud, rooting for the home team.
The Isotopes took on the Sugar Land Skeeters.
