Fans pack Civic Plaza to watch NM United game

July 10, 2019 06:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Albuquerque to watch the New Mexico United play their U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal match.

The team is playing their third straight game, in the tournament, against an MLS team. 

United beat the Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas in earlier rounds of the tournament. 

New Mexico United kicked off against Minnesota United at 6 p.m.

Created: July 10, 2019 06:18 PM

