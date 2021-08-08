Former Lobo takes home bronze medal from Tokyo | KOB 4
Former Lobo takes home bronze medal from Tokyo

Former Lobo takes home bronze medal from Tokyo

Lee Faria
Updated: August 08, 2021 11:16 AM
Created: August 08, 2021 10:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Former Lobo Josh Kerr took home the bronze for Great Britain in the men's 15-hundred meter race.

Kerr told KOB 4’s Lee Faria about how his time in New Mexico helped get him to Tokyo.

“When you look at an athlete, it's an accumulation of who's helped them to get there and yeah I think UNM has helped me massively and a stepping stone in my career,” said Kerr.


