Former Lobo track star goes for the gold in Tokyo

"When you look at an athlete, it's an accumulation of who's helped them to get there, and yeah, I think UNM has helped me massively and a stepping stone in my career," Kerr said. "I've trained here for six years and I've put the majority of my mileage and hard work to make an Olympic team, and hopefully get an Olympic medal, on Albuquerque soil and I'm very proud of saying that. Yeah. It's hopefully going to be a proud moment for everyone involved and that's what it's all about really."

With the Lobos, Kerr dominated the Mountain West Conference and at the NCAA nationals. He was someone who put fear into the runners he was competing against – and he made a name for himself.